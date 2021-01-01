 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Pride Disposable Pen 300mg

Pride Disposable Pen 300mg

by Good News

Good News Vaping Vape Pens Pride Disposable Pen 300mg
Good News Vaping Vape Pens Pride Disposable Pen 300mg

About this product

Choose your moment. Our 300mg disposable vapes are flavorful and ready to use right off the shelf. More discreet than a joint and faster-acting than edibles*, they're the perfect accessory for moments with friends. Proud to Partner. Good News is partnering with Center on Halsted to support LGBTQIA+ community gathering and recreation spaces. For more information, visit wearegoodnews.co. *Individual results may vary

About this brand

Good News is cannabis for great moments with friends. Visit your dispensary for shorties, vapes and gummies designed with indica, hybrid or sativa strains for different social mindsets.

