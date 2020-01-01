Sour Diesel Shatter 1g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
1 gram
$50.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
La Reina de Africa is a sativa-dominant cross of Afghani x Thai x AK-47. This luscious and stimulating plant by Kannabia Seed Company produces a generous yield with a fair flowering time due to its Afghani parentage. These recessive indica-dominant genetics also contribute a spicy undertone to the strain’s primarily tropical bouquet. La Reina de Africa’s uplifting mental state gives way to smiles and giggling, while the physical effects remain active but cozy.