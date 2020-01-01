 Loading…
  5. Dark Side of the Moon Shatter 1g
Indica

Dark Side of the Moon Shatter 1g

by Good Titrations

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Dark Side of the Moon

Dark Side of the Moon

From Exotic Genetix comes Dark Side of the Moon, an indica strain that pays homage to the legendary 1973 Pink Floyd album. A cross between Spirit in the Sky and Green Ribbon, Dark Side of the Moon flowers bloom with a starry coat of crystal trichomes wreathed by dark purple leaves, giving the strain an almost celestial appearance. Earthy, hashy flavors lead the way with full, sweet fruity notes to follow.

