  5. Strawberry Lemonade Cartridge 1g
Sativa

Strawberry Lemonade Cartridge 1g

by Good Titrations

Good Titrations Concentrates Cartridges Strawberry Lemonade Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade is a sativa-dominant strain that took 1st in High Times’ 2015 Denver Cannabis Cup as “Best Sativa Concentrate.” The supposed cross of Strawberry Cough and Lemon OG, Strawberry Lemonade stays true to form, exhibiting tangy aromas and flavors coupled with a heady onset and complementary body effects. Enjoy Strawberry Lemonade throughout the day, but don’t plan too far ahead as this strain can be whimsical and intensely relaxing. 

About this brand

