Budzilla

by Good Tree

Good Tree Cannabis Flower Budzilla

About this product

About this strain

Budzilla

Budzilla

A workhorse strain from Heavyweight Seeds, Budzilla is a cross of G13 and Skunk #14. Buds grow big and dense and have a flavor profile of skunky and hazy terpenes. The high leans toward the creative and inspirational side of things. Give Budzilla a shot if you are looking to get out and enjoy the sun and daydream the afternoon away.

About this brand

