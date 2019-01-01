About this product
Our high-quality extract provides a full-spectrum high, allowing you to enjoy a complete, balanced experience. With double-tested infusions of THC, you can count on a consistent, uplifting experience, every time. Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Soy Free, Non GMO, No Nuts. Available in: 10mg x 10
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Goodship
WELCOME ABOARD THE GOODSHIP Experience cannabis in a new way. There’s more to it than blowing smoke. There’s a whole world of cannabis cuisine out there. From first‑time cannabis exploration to cooking gourmet meals, goodship will guide your journey.