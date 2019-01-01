 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Canna Butter 500mg

by Gorilla Pharm of America

$50.00MSRP

About this product

Our Canna-Butter is made from scratch,and is infused with award winning medical hashish.. Each jar comes with 500mg of activated THC,with 62.5mg per 1oz. serving.. Gorilla Pharm Of America has mastered this recipe with traditional methods and modern medicine techniques.. (Substitute in any recipe that calls for butter,or cook directly with it.)

About this strain

Mazar x Blueberry OG

Mazar x Blueberry OG is a potent indica-dominant hybrid strain that may just take you to a galaxy far, far away. No Sith genetics here—this plant is a cross between Mazar x Bluebery and OG Kush and has the strong aroma characteristic to kush strains that includes a spicy herbal scent tinged with jet fuel. This strain makes relaxation your only mission, and some users report strong body effects that include mild tingling and numbness. If pain and physical limitations are the issue, Mazar x Bluebery OG is here to rescue you. The galaxy also holds a sativa dominant variety of Mazar x Blueberry that is also often referred to as Mazar x Blueberry OG or Sativa OG.

About this brand

At "Gorilla Pharm Of America",we strive to bring the very best quality to every patient with every product...As a leader in our industry,our products are put threw rigorous quality control measures to insure safe medicine..From our Flower, Edibles, and Concentrate lines,there is surely something for everyone's needs!! "Life's a Gorilla,Smoke it"... ___________________________________________________________________ INSTAGRAM: @gorillapharmofamerica EMAIL: gorillapharm@gmail.com