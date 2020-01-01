 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Gorilla Pharm Cartridge 500mg

by Gorilla Pharm of America

About this product

Gorilla Pharm Of America delivers again with these discreet easy to carry Co2 cartridges..Simply screw the Gorilla Pharm Cartridge on the Gorilla Pharm Of America Battery and begin medicating right away.No need to worry about refills or boring flavors,here at GORILLA PHARM OF AMERICA we carry a selection of more than 50 strains that has been carefully selected to enhance every patients needs.

About this strain

Original Glue

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

About this brand

At "Gorilla Pharm Of America",we strive to bring the very best quality to every patient with every product...As a leader in our industry,our products are put threw rigorous quality control measures to insure safe medicine..From our Flower, Edibles, and Concentrate lines,there is surely something for everyone's needs!! "Life's a Gorilla,Smoke it"... ___________________________________________________________________ INSTAGRAM: @gorillapharmofamerica EMAIL: gorillapharm@gmail.com