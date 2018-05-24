Islandlifegirl
on May 24th, 2018
Are the gummy berries or cherry twins candy gluten free?
Our Gorilla Gummies consist of a high dosage of THC (300mg),and is made with the finest SOLVENT FREE medicine available..With over 10 different flavors to choice from,everyone has a way to medicate.
on May 24th, 2018
Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.