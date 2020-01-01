 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Shatter Candy

by Gorilla Pharm of America

$22.00MSRP

About this product

These 200mg candies are just what you need..Each is tailored to a specific strain to help the terpenes complement the natural flavors as its being infused...

About this strain

Strawberry Kush

Strawberry Kush

Strong and sweet, Strawberry Kush is one well-rounded lady. Featuring a musky imitation strawberry taste, this strain lives up to its lineage. Typically found as a cross between the sweet Strawberry Cough and the pungent OG Kush, Strawberry Kush is strong but not overpowering. A potent strain for novice consumers, it’s a sleepy strain that produces a calming heavy body sensation, though effects may vary between dosage and consumers. For growers, Strawberry Kush is available by clone only and typically flowers between 8 and 9 weeks.

About this brand

Gorilla Pharm of America Logo
At "Gorilla Pharm Of America",we strive to bring the very best quality to every patient with every product...As a leader in our industry,our products are put threw rigorous quality control measures to insure safe medicine..From our Flower, Edibles, and Concentrate lines,there is surely something for everyone's needs!! "Life's a Gorilla,Smoke it"... ___________________________________________________________________ INSTAGRAM: @gorillapharmofamerica EMAIL: gorillapharm@gmail.com