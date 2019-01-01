 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Winter Notes Orange 15mg

Winter Notes Orange 15mg

by Grace Notes

Grace Notes Edibles Chocolates Winter Notes Orange 15mg

$12.50MSRP

About this product

Winter Notes – Orange are the finest gourmet cannabis infused chocolate edibles available on the market. Eloquently handcrafted from premium natural ingredients by our team of confectionery chefs and chocolatiers, Grace Notes edibles are made with 100% pure cannabis oil. Grace Notes are gently dosed and expertly flavored as a harmoniously balanced riff on reefer songs of the past.

About this brand

The early pioneers of jazz music knew that gage lengthened time—allowing them to play the improvisations between written notes. Improvisations known as grace notes. At Grace Notes Chocolates we honour their story, the idea of lengthening time, fostering creativity, and making something beautiful.