Oklahoma's favorite product line for medical grade cannabis infused products. We hand craft chocolate delicacies as well as candies, vape cartridges, and extracts. We provide tinctures, oils, cremes, pain patches, and other medical remedies for patients that like options for ingesting their medicines. All of our products are proudly produced in Oklahoma using only the finest, fully tested, medical grade cannabis that has been locally grown and sourced. Please call or email Carl for product availability and pricing at (918) 532-3007 or wholesale@sweetleafhealing.com