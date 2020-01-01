 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Calm 1000mg Full Specturm Tincture

Calm 1000mg Full Specturm Tincture

by Grand Remedy CBD

$80.00MSRP

About this product

Grand Remedy Full Spectrum Calm | Anxiety & Stress Stop, breathe and create space for you find balance in this chaotic world. Made with kava, lavender, passionflower, and other adaptogenic herbs to help you nurture your chill. Take it easy. 1000 mg Full Spectrum CBD Oral Supplement | Contains > 0.3% THC Ingredients: MCT oil (multi-chain triglycerides), full spectrum hemp extract (CBD, CBC, CBG, THC, terpenes), kava rhizome, passionflower flowering herb, bacopa herb, albizia bark, lavender flower, lavender essential oil, organic cane alcohol, distiled water, organic vegetable glycerin), organic stevia This herbal supplement has not been evaluated by the FDA, nor is it intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About this brand

Not All CBD Is The Same. At Grand Remedy CBD, we manufacture and distribute innovative, exceptional full spectrum and isolate based CBD products to assist with anxiety, depression, energy, focus, inflammation, PMS, pain, stress, and sleep. Learn more at www.grandremedycbd.com