About this product

Grand Remedy Full Spectrum Good Vibes | Depression & SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder) A happy-go-lucky mix of hemp-derived cannabidiol, ashwagandha and other herbs to lift your spirits even on your darkest days. Keep the good vibes flowing. 1000 mg Full Spectrum CBD Oral Supplement | Contains > 0.3% THC Ingredients: MCT oil (multi-chain triglycerides), full spectrum hemp extract (CBD, CBC, CBG, THC, terpenes), proprietary extract blend (st john’s wort flowering top, ashwagandha root, skullcap flowering herb, prickly ash bark), organic stevia This herbal supplement has not been evaluated by the FDA, nor is it intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease