Relief 1000mg Full Spectrum Tincture

by Grand Remedy CBD

$80.00MSRP

Grand Remedy Relief Full Spectrum | Pain & Inflammation Real pain relief starts with our synergistic blend of cannabidiol paired with black pepper & tumeric for maximum effectiveness. These three work together as a great team for pain relief and inflammation. Relief starts here. 1000mg Full Spectrum CBD Oral Supplement | Contains > 0.3% THC Ingredients: MCT oil (multi-chain triglycerides), full spectrum hemp extract (CBD, CBC, CBG, THC, terpenes), turmeric rhizome extract (certified organic cane alcohol, distilled water), organic black pepper extract, organic stevia This herbal supplement has not been evaluated by the FDA, nor is it intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Not All CBD Is The Same. At Grand Remedy CBD, we manufacture and distribute innovative, exceptional full spectrum and isolate based CBD products to assist with anxiety, depression, energy, focus, inflammation, PMS, pain, stress, and sleep. Learn more at www.grandremedycbd.com