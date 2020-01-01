 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Simple 1000mg Full Spectrum Tincture

by Grand Remedy CBD

$80.00MSRP

About this product

Grand Remedy Full Spectrum Simple | Pure CBD & No Taste It's good to keep things simple. With only three ingredients it's everything you need & nothing you don't. Simply great tasting cannabidiol at your service. 1000 mg Full Spectrum CBD Oral Supplement | Contains > 0.3% THC Ingredients: MCT oil (multi-chain triglycerides), full spectrum hemp extract (CBD, CBC, CBG, THC, terpenes), organic stevia. This herbal supplement has not been evaluated by the FDA, nor is it intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About this brand

Not All CBD Is The Same. At Grand Remedy CBD, we manufacture and distribute innovative, exceptional full spectrum and isolate based CBD products to assist with anxiety, depression, energy, focus, inflammation, PMS, pain, stress, and sleep. Learn more at www.grandremedycbd.com