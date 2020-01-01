About this product

Grand Remedy Full Spectrum Sleep | Sleep & Relaxation Trouble sleeping? We got you covered with our blend of cannabidiol, chamomile, hops & valerian root. Rest easy & enjoy your dreams. 1000mg Full Spectrum CBD Oral Supplement | Contains > 0.3% THC Ingredients: MCT oil (multi-chain triglycerides), full spectrum hemp extract (CBD, CBC, CBG, THC, terpenes), proprietary extract blend (valerian rhizome with root, passionflower flowering herb, hops strobile, chamomile flower, catnip leaf & flowering top, organic cane alcohol, distiled water, organic vegetable glycerin), organic stevia. This herbal supplement has not been evaluated by the FDA, nor is it intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.