About this product

Grand Remedy Thrive Full Spectrum | Energy & Focus You have a lot on your to-do list, get ready to get things done. Our mix of hemp- derived cannabidiol and other herbs boost energy, increase alertness, and dial in your focus. Wake up and tackle the day. 1000mg Full Spectrum CBD Oral Supplement | Contains > 0.3% THC Ingredients: MCT oil (multi-chain triglycerides), full spectrum hemp extract (CBD, CBC, CBG, THC, terpenes), proprietary extract blend (guta kola, asian ginseng, holy basil, rhodiola, ginger), organic stevia This herbal supplement has not been evaluated by the FDA, nor is it intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.