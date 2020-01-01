 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Xtra 2000mg Tincture

by Grand Remedy CBD

$145.00MSRP

Grand Remedy Xtra | Pure CBD & No Taste Our seriously strong blend of hemp-derived cannabidiol is design to help relieve what's ailing you. This is not to be taken lightly. Simple ingredients, maximum effect. 2000 mg Cannabidol (CBD) Oral Supplement Ingredients: MCT oil (multi-chain triglycerides), hemp-derived CBD, organic stevia. This herbal supplement has not been evaluated by the FDA, nor is it intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease

Not All CBD Is The Same. At Grand Remedy CBD, we manufacture and distribute innovative, exceptional full spectrum and isolate based CBD products to assist with anxiety, depression, energy, focus, inflammation, PMS, pain, stress, and sleep. Learn more at www.grandremedycbd.com