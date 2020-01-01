 Loading…
Sativa

Crumbled Lime

by Grass Monkey Cannabis Company

Grass Monkey Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower Crumbled Lime

About this product

About this strain

Crumbled Lime

Crumbled Lime

Bred by Karma Squad, Crumbled Lime crosses Citron Cookies (Jillybean x GSC) with Biker Kush. Famous parents give this strain a unique flavor profile of lime, orange, and sweet flavors, with trichomes covering dense lime-green buds. Crumbled Lime is great for folks who are looking to steer away from OGs but want to keep a high potency and quality.

