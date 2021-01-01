 Loading…

Hybrid

Motorbreath

Motorbreath

Motorbreath
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects. 

