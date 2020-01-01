 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Sour Strawberry Diesel

by Grass Monkey Cannabis Company

Grass Monkey Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower Sour Strawberry Diesel

About this product

About this strain

Sour Strawberry Diesel

Sour Strawberry Diesel

Sour Strawberry Diesel by MTG Seeds is a hybrid cross between Sour Strawberry and Turbo Diesel. With a sweet and spicy aroma, Sour Strawberry Diesel delivers a warm, uplifting buzz that melts away stress and bad moods. Its flowers grow into chunky buds with red and purple hues following its 8 to 9 week flowering cycle.

About this brand

