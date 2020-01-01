 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Triple Chocolate Chip
Hybrid

Triple Chocolate Chip

by Grass Monkey Cannabis Company

Grass Monkey Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower Triple Chocolate Chip

About this product

About this strain

Triple Chocolate Chip

Triple Chocolate Chip
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Triple Chocolate Chip is a cross between Mint Chocolate Chip and Triple OG. Bred to put you deep in the couch with your favorite snacks, this strain offers a dank gassy OG and Cookies terpene profile with its high. Give Triple Chocolate Chip a try if you are looking for a new evening treat to help you wind down and enjoy a movie.

 

About this brand

