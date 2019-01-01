About this product
A perfect pick-me-up throughout the day. Eliminate minor aches and pains by applying this roll-on elixir topically to areas in need. Easy to keep in your pocket or purse, yet boastfully flaunts organic essential oils blended with 250mg of Pure CBD. Relief for your body. Suggested Uses: Topical, Apply Liberally (Roll-On) Concentration: 250mg Size: 10ml / 0.35oz Active Ingredient: Organic Hemp-Derived CBD Isolate Other Ingredients: Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Lavender Essential Oil, Organic Frankincense Essential Oil, Organic Spearmint Essential Oil, Organic Eucalyptus Essential Oil
