Oil Tincture 1,000mg CBD – Mint Flavor

by Grass Monkey Organics

You can start your day off right and prepare for bedtime, all with the same product. Formulated for those looking for a powerful dose of hemp-derived CBD with no psychoactive qualities. Our tinctures are carefully blended with organic MCT Oil for increased bioavailability, and comes in unflavored or spearmint for taste. Each bottle is carefully crafted in small batches to control quality and concentration. Take advantage of our measured droppers to help you accurately determine your dosage. Suggested Uses: Sublingual (under tongue), Ingestion, Topical, Can also be added to beverage of choice Concentration: 1000mg Pure CBD Size: 30ml / 1oz. Active Ingredient: Organic Hemp-Derived Pure CBD Isolate Other Ingredients: Organic Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT), Organic Spearmint Extract

Grass Monkey Organics LLC is a family owned and operated company in beautiful Castle Rock, Colorado. Founded by a passion for helping others, our mission is to provide trusted and sustainable organic hemp-derived bath and body products. As a family, we have always desired only the best quality ingredients for ourselves, and we are proud to share that level of expectation with our customers. Our products are not white-labeled. They are formulated and manufactured in our production facility in Castle Rock, Colorado. So you can order with confidence. As a customer of Grass Monkey Organics LLC, we value your trust and loyalty. We guarantee our products to be formulated at the highest standard. Our CBD isolate and Full Spectrum distillate are produced from Colorado hemp farms who participate in organic farming practices. After harvesting, CBD is extracted from the hemp plant using industry-preferred CO2 extraction methods. All batches are third party tested for exact percentages of active cannabinoids and terpenes.