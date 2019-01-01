Grass Monkey Organics LLC is a family owned and operated company in beautiful Castle Rock, Colorado. Founded by a passion for helping others, our mission is to provide trusted and sustainable organic hemp-derived bath and body products. As a family, we have always desired only the best quality ingredients for ourselves, and we are proud to share that level of expectation with our customers. Our products are not white-labeled. They are formulated and manufactured in our production facility in Castle Rock, Colorado. So you can order with confidence. As a customer of Grass Monkey Organics LLC, we value your trust and loyalty. We guarantee our products to be formulated at the highest standard. Our CBD isolate and Full Spectrum distillate are produced from Colorado hemp farms who participate in organic farming practices. After harvesting, CBD is extracted from the hemp plant using industry-preferred CO2 extraction methods. All batches are third party tested for exact percentages of active cannabinoids and terpenes.