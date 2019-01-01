 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. Whipped Body Butter 750mg CBD - Relax Blend

Whipped Body Butter 750mg CBD - Relax Blend

by Grass Monkey Organics

Write a review
Grass Monkey Organics Hemp CBD Bath & Body Whipped Body Butter 750mg CBD - Relax Blend

$90.00MSRP

About this product

Silky smooth and ready to take on your aches, pains and skin conditions. This jar of heaven offers invigorating and restorative qualities so that you can treat yourself topically. A perfect blend of organic shea butter, essential oils and 750mg of Pure CBD. Choose from two blends of essentials oils. Relax the mind and relieve the body. Suggested Uses: Topical, Apply Liberally Concentration: 750mg Pure CBD Size: 4oz. Active Ingredient: Organic Hemp-Derived CBD Isolate Other Ingredients: Organic Shea Butter, Organic Sunflower Oil, Arrowroot Powder, Organic Lavender Essential Oil, Organic Frankincense Essential Oil, Organic Lemongrass Essential Oil

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Grass Monkey Organics Logo
Grass Monkey Organics LLC is a family owned and operated company in beautiful Castle Rock, Colorado. Founded by a passion for helping others, our mission is to provide trusted and sustainable organic hemp-derived bath and body products. As a family, we have always desired only the best quality ingredients for ourselves, and we are proud to share that level of expectation with our customers. Our products are not white-labeled. They are formulated and manufactured in our production facility in Castle Rock, Colorado. So you can order with confidence. As a customer of Grass Monkey Organics LLC, we value your trust and loyalty. We guarantee our products to be formulated at the highest standard. Our CBD isolate and Full Spectrum distillate are produced from Colorado hemp farms who participate in organic farming practices. After harvesting, CBD is extracted from the hemp plant using industry-preferred CO2 extraction methods. All batches are third party tested for exact percentages of active cannabinoids and terpenes.