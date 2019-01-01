 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. 1000MG CBD RELIEVE SALVE

1000MG CBD RELIEVE SALVE

by Grass Valley Orchards

About this product

Our 1000mg Organic CBD Oil Relieve Salve Maximum Strength from Grass Valley Orchards is a synergistic combination of CBD, Shea butter, arnica and healing oils including hemp seed, jojoba and vitamin E. Apply this fast acting salve to your aches and pains for accelerated relief and recovery. Its lovely scent comes from lemongrass and rosemary essential oils. Infused with full spectrum CBD (less than .3% THC in this product) All organic ingredients: Shea butter, almond oil, coconut oil, hemp seed oil, CBD isolate, jojoba oil, vitamin E oil, arnica, a proprietary blend of lemongrass and rosemary essential oils. Soothing relief and restoration 1000mg organic CBD 2 oz (30ml) jar

About this brand

