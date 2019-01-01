 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Oil Tincture 1000mg

by Grass Valley Orchards

Grass Valley Orchards Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures CBD Oil Tincture 1000mg

About this product

This all-organic tincture is one of the strongest and most economically priced tinctures in our store. It’s made with organic MCT coconut oil and is infused with full spectrum CBD. Each full 1ml dropper has 32mg CBD. Grass Valley Orchards also provides a convenient squirt pump with each bottle in case that’s your preferred method – each squirt delivers 4mg CBD. Organic MCT coconut oil Infused with hemp-derived CBD (no THC in this product) 32 ml CBD per full dropper (super easy to dose) 30 full droppers per bottle 1 oz bottle (30ml)

About this brand

