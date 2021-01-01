Sour Diesel Pre-Rolls 0.5g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
2 pieces
$12.00
Solventless Ice Hash Infused PreRolls includes strain specific GMO Live Ice Hash and Flower. The Ice Hash combined with the strain specific flower makes it the smoothest smoke and a great effect. There are four half gram prerolls with 155.4mg of THC per preroll and a total of 621.6 mg per pack.
GMO Cookies, (aka Garlic Cookies) is a powerful indica marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdog with GSC. This strain produces relaxing effects you can feel through your body while your mind retains focus. GMO Cookies is loved for its ability to relieve stress and aches without total sedation. GMO Cookies features aromas like diesel, coffee and fruit. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain.
