At Grasse, we never forget the beautiful cannabis plant, the people, and the culture. Cannabis has been an engine of revolution and promises relief and joy to millions. We love the cannabis plant and everything in the plant and are inspired by extraction methods from Grasse, France; which known as the world's perfume capital (la capitale mondiale des parfums). We produce full spectrum strain specific Rosin & Rosin Infused Pre-Rolls with absolutely no solvents or chemicals. Our Rosin concentrates are made from the highest quality strains from the best Farms in Oregon. Our Extraction process is hand crafted by our staff and is of the highest quality with domestic equipment from local suppliers. Look for our small batch Cannabis Rosin at a dispensary near you! What is Rosin? Rosin is the only concentrate which is 100% cannabis and contains all the flavors and aroma of the plant. Simply put, there is no other substance in our Rosin other than strain specific cannabis. We source the best Cannabis from the top Farms in Oregon to hand craft our small batch Cannabis Rosin.