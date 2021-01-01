Sour Tangie Solventless Ice Hash Infused PreRoll 2g 4 Pack
by GrasseWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Buzzy and focused citrus tang. Skip the OJ and coffee and have of hit of this instead, you’ll wake right up. Cultivated by Cannassentials. The combination of strain specific ice hash and flower makes it the smoothest; tastiest smoke!
About this brand
Grasse
About this strain
Sour Tangie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.