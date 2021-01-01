 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Sour Tangie Solventless Ice Hash Infused PreRoll 2g 4 Pack
Sativa

Sour Tangie Solventless Ice Hash Infused PreRoll 2g 4 Pack

by Grasse

Write a review
Grasse Cannabis Pre-rolls Sour Tangie Solventless Ice Hash Infused PreRoll 2g 4 Pack
Grasse Cannabis Pre-rolls Sour Tangie Solventless Ice Hash Infused PreRoll 2g 4 Pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Buzzy and focused citrus tang. Skip the OJ and coffee and have of hit of this instead, you’ll wake right up. Cultivated by Cannassentials. The combination of strain specific ice hash and flower makes it the smoothest; tastiest smoke!

About this brand

Grasse Logo
At Grasse, we never forget the beautiful cannabis plant, the people, and the culture. Cannabis has been an engine of revolution and promises relief and joy to millions. We love the cannabis plant and everything in the plant and are inspired by extraction methods from Grasse, France; which known as the world's perfume capital (la capitale mondiale des parfums). We produce full spectrum strain specific Rosin & Rosin Infused Pre-Rolls with absolutely no solvents or chemicals. Our Rosin concentrates are made from the highest quality strains from the best Farms in Oregon. Our Extraction process is hand crafted by our staff and is of the highest quality with domestic equipment from local suppliers. Look for our small batch Cannabis Rosin at a dispensary near you! What is Rosin? Rosin is the only concentrate which is 100% cannabis and contains all the flavors and aroma of the plant. Simply put, there is no other substance in our Rosin other than strain specific cannabis. We source the best Cannabis from the top Farms in Oregon to hand craft our small batch Cannabis Rosin.

About this strain

Sour Tangie

Sour Tangie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review