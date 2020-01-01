Sunshine #4 Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Solventless Ice Hash Infused PreRolls includes strain specific Third Eyegasm Ice Hash and Flower cultivated by Cannasentials. The Ice Hash combined with the strain specific flower makes it the smoothest smoke and a great effect. There are four half gram pre-rolls with 145.05mg of THC per pre-roll and a total of 580.2 mg per pack.
Be the first to review this product.