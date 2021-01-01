The Grasshopper
by Grasshopper SupplyWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Easy to use all-in-one tool Eliminates spillage and product loss Made with food grade material Universal design for any industry Built to last with precision engineering
About this brand
Grasshopper Supply
Craving efficiency? Get Grasshopper. Weigh and pack your product, cleaner and faster Easy to use all-in-one tool Eliminates spillage and product loss Made with food grade material Universal design for any industry Built to last with precision engineering Preserve your most precious resource — time.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.