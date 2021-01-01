 Loading…
The Grasshopper

by Grasshopper Supply

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Easy to use all-in-one tool Eliminates spillage and product loss Made with food grade material Universal design for any industry Built to last with precision engineering

About this brand

Craving efficiency? Get Grasshopper. Weigh and pack your product, cleaner and faster Easy to use all-in-one tool Eliminates spillage and product loss Made with food grade material Universal design for any industry Built to last with precision engineering Preserve your most precious resource — time.

