  5. 0.5g Goatman Budder & 0.5g GSC Crumble Concentrate Flight

0.5g Goatman Budder & 0.5g GSC Crumble Concentrate Flight

by Grassroots Cannabis

4.01
Grassroots Cannabis Concentrates Solvent 0.5g Goatman Budder & 0.5g GSC Crumble Concentrate Flight

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Includes: 1 Concentrate Tool 1 Grassroots Stylus Battery & Charger 1 Concentrate Pen Chamber

1 customer review

4.01

Carolette

The butter and crumble really made it worth buying this . The pen is small like a oil pen I am not happy how you charge it . i dont like having to unscrew parts to charge the battery as the part can get lost. Then you have a useless battery.

About this brand

We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.