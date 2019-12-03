Full Spectrum RSO 1g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$1.00
In-store only 16.0 miles
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Includes: 1 Concentrate Tool 1 Grassroots Stylus Battery & Charger 1 Concentrate Pen Chamber
on December 3rd, 2019
The butter and crumble really made it worth buying this . The pen is small like a oil pen I am not happy how you charge it . i dont like having to unscrew parts to charge the battery as the part can get lost. Then you have a useless battery.