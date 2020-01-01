 Loading…

Hybrid

2:1 Blue Shark RSO 0.5g

by Grassroots Cannabis

Grassroots Cannabis Concentrates Solvent 2:1 Blue Shark RSO 0.5g

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
--
$40.00

About this product

2:1 Blue Shark RSO 0.5g by Grassroots Cannabis

About this strain

CBD Blue Shark

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Caryophyllene

CBD Blue Shark by Barney’s Farm is a flavorful 1:1 CBD/THC cross of CBD Shark and Blue Cheese. These strains come together to offer consumers THC and CBD contents of 6.5%, which may help to reduce inflammation while improving mood and alleviating stress. CBD Blue Shark has a complex floral bouquet that contains hints of jasmine, berry, and cheese, making it a unique and challenging flavor palate. If growing this strain, note that it typically takes about 9 weeks to finish flowering.

 

About this brand

Grassroots Cannabis Logo
We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.