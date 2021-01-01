 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Apple Crisp Disposable Pen 0.3g

Apple Crisp Disposable Pen 0.3g

by Grassroots Cannabis

Write a review
Grassroots Cannabis Concentrates Cartridges Apple Crisp Disposable Pen 0.3g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Apple Crisp Disposable Pen 0.3g by Grassroots Cannabis

About this brand

Grassroots Cannabis Logo
We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review