by Grassroots Cannabis

About this product

About this strain

Banana OG

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.

About this brand

We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.