  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Birthday Cake RSO 1g

Birthday Cake RSO 1g

by Grassroots Cannabis

Indica Hybrid Terpenes: 3.65%

TheRealMitz

Zoo wee mama! This stuff is amazing! This stuff feels like the marijuana heavens are coming down to take you underneath their wings, lifting you into an eternal bliss! That’s off of a recommended dose as well! Accidentally took 1.5 doses before as well and I don’t think I’ll ever have that feeling again! Best stuff I’ve ever had😁 thank you Weed Gods

We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.