  5. Biscotti Disposable Pen 0.3g
Hybrid

Biscotti Disposable Pen 0.3g

by Grassroots Cannabis

Grassroots Cannabis Concentrates Cartridges Biscotti Disposable Pen 0.3g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Biscotti Disposable Pen 0.3g by Grassroots Cannabis

About this strain

Biscotti

Biscotti

Coming from the Cookies Fam is Biscotti, bred by crossing Gelato #25 with South Florida OG. Biscotti puts out dense nuggets that are small but drenched in trichomes, making for beautiful buds. Biscotti has a nice dark green color alongside purple hues and rich orange pistils. Reviews of the strain suggest it puts out a sweet delicious cookies and gas terpene profile alongside a high that leaves you buzzing from head-to-toe.

 

About this brand

Grassroots Cannabis Logo
We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.