 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Buckeye Purple Cartridge 0.5g
Indica

Buckeye Purple Cartridge 0.5g

by Grassroots Cannabis

Write a review
Grassroots Cannabis Concentrates Cartridges Buckeye Purple Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Buckeye Purple Cartridge 0.5g by Grassroots Cannabis

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Buckeye Purple

Buckeye Purple

Buckeye Purple by Melvanetics is an indica-dominant cross of heavy genetics. Created by breeding Gorilla Grape and Granddaddy Purple, this beautiful cross produces pink and purple colas that reek of sweet floral terpenes. Buckeye Purple is known for its deep relaxation and leaden couchlock, as well as its reasonable flowering time of approximately 7 to 8 weeks.

About this brand

Grassroots Cannabis Logo
We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.