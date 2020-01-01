 Loading…

Sativa

Chem De La Chem RSO 0.5g

by Grassroots Cannabis

Grassroots Cannabis Concentrates Solvent Chem De La Chem RSO 0.5g

Cannabinoids

THC
81.6%
CBD
0.1%
$40.00

Store updated

About this product

Chem De La Chem RSO 0.5g by Grassroots Cannabis

About this strain

Chem de la Chem

Chem de la Chem

Chem de la Chem is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdog and i95. The result is a complex blend of sweet, creamy and earthy flavors you can only find in Chem de la Chem. When smoking this strain, you'll experience a classic head high that will help you focus and get on with your daily tasks. Chem de la Chem has bushy buds that are dark green with brown and orange hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose Chem de la Chem for its pain reducing qualities and ability to stimulate appetite. 

About this brand

Grassroots Cannabis Logo
We're Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We're a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life's moments for people from all walks of life.