Chem Dog

by Grassroots Cannabis

Grassroots Cannabis Cannabis Flower Chem Dog

About this product

Chem Dog by Grassroots Cannabis

About this strain

Chem D.O.G.

Chem D.O.G.

Chem D.O.G., not to be confused with Chemdawg, is a potent Chemdawg and OG Kush cross that harnesses the best qualities of either strain. With an expansive terpene profile that includes limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene, this strain has a spiced citrus nose with touches of chemical and earth. This bouquet of aromas illustrates the complex effects nestled below Chem D.O.G.’s frosty greenery, which offer soothing physical relaxation after a powerful rush brought on by the strain’s high THC content.

About this brand

We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.