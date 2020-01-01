Cookies 'N Chem
by Grassroots CannabisWrite a review
Reserve online, pick up in-store
$17.00
- at Chesacanna
- Closed until 10:00 AM
- 53.4 miles away
Store updated
About this product
Cookies 'N Chem by Grassroots Cannabis
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Grassroots Cannabis
We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.