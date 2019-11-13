Gelato RSO
by verano
Dead Cherries Live Resin Sugar 1g by Grassroots Cannabis
on November 13th, 2019
I love the earthy, tart flavor of this concentrate and I would buy it again if I come across it! It is very mellow and relaxing, but still great for socializing or staying focused on a movie. Great dessert smoke and a really good ability to medicate.