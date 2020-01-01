East Coast Sour Diesel Live Sugar 1g
by Grassroots CannabisWrite a review
Reserve online, pick up in-store
- at The Botanist - Baltimore
- Closed until 11:00 AM
- 42.5 miles away
About this product
East Coast Sour Diesel Live Sugar 1g by Grassroots Cannabis
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
East Coast Sour Diesel
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
East Coast Sour Diesel is a fast-acting attitude-lifter that patients love. This strain has a sour lemon smell and taste that’s crisp and uplifting. East Coast Sour Diesel is powerful so new patients should be cautious. Those looking to alleviate anxiety or get some sleep may want to skip this high-energy medicine.