Garlic Cookies Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Also at 5 other stores nearby
Pickup 19.5 miles away
East Coast Sour Diesel meets Big Buddha Cheese to create this sativa-dominant strain from Big Buddha Seeds. Its terpene profile holds a citrusy grapefruit and jet fuel nose, and it has a sour and sweet fruity taste. A potent strain that usually sends consumers into outer space with an unforgettable high, Sour Chiesel is a great choice for a sunny afternoon outing.