  5. Garlic Cookies Crumble 1g

Garlic Cookies Crumble 1g

by Grassroots Cannabis

Grassroots Cannabis Concentrates Solvent Garlic Cookies Crumble 1g

Garlic Cookies Crumble 1g by Grassroots Cannabis

About this strain

GMO Cookies

GMO Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Bred by Divine Genetics, GMO Cookies, also known as Garlic Cookies, is a powerful indica-dominant cross between two famous strains: Chemdog and GSC. Its Chemdawg ancestry provides a petrol smell layered with coffee and fruit, while its GSC parentage provides a sweet and earthy flavor. GMO Cookies is celebrated for its ability to relieve pain without putting you to bed in the process.

About this brand

We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.