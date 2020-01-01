 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Ghost Rider OG RSO Syringe 1g

by Grassroots Cannabis

Grassroots Cannabis Concentrates Ingestible Ghost Rider OG RSO Syringe 1g

Cannabinoids

THC
87.7%
CBD
0.1%
$60.00

Ghost Rider OG

Ghost Rider OG combines genetics from two legendary strains to produce an indica-dominant powerhouse. Parent strains include Karma’s Biker Kush and The White from Krome genetics. The White is known for its unbelievable density of beautiful bright white trichomes while Biker Kush is cherished for its classic Kush flavor. The result is a bud with flavors of Pine-Sol, citrus Kush, and earthy hash. The high is potent and sedative, making it a good choice for relaxing and winding down. 

We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.