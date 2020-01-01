Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
This proprietary strain is a rare and interesting Hybrid with a unique look and smell with balanced effects. Dense round nugs, tight compact bud structure, and short bright orange hairs shine bright on this flower. Aromas of earth, gas, and pine attack the senses when inhaled. The effects are mild and balanced, relaxing but uplifting, which makes this a great strain for any time of day.
