Kuchi Dawg

by Grassroots Cannabis

Cannabinoids

THC
21.5%
CBD
--
About this product

This proprietary strain is a rare and interesting Hybrid with a unique look and smell with balanced effects. Dense round nugs, tight compact bud structure, and short bright orange hairs shine bright on this flower. Aromas of earth, gas, and pine attack the senses when inhaled. The effects are mild and balanced, relaxing but uplifting, which makes this a great strain for any time of day.

About this brand

We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.